Bring out the popcorn! It's a twar between Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme

Former DA leader Helen Zille and DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme became involved in a war of words on social media network Twitter on Sunday.

It all seems to have started when Twitter user @Alettaha claimed that Van Damme was the instigator in the alleged racist incident at the V&A Waterfront where she said she punched a man who had been racist towards her. This man's identity has not been made public and his whereabouts are unknown.