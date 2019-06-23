Politics

Bring out the popcorn! It's a twar between Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme

23 June 2019 - 15:06 By TimesLIVE
Former DA leader Helen Zille became embroiled in a Twitter spat with the DA's Phumzile Van Damme.
Former DA leader Helen Zille became embroiled in a Twitter spat with the DA's Phumzile Van Damme.
Image: DONNA WATSON

Former DA leader Helen Zille and DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme became involved in a war of words on social media network Twitter on Sunday.

It all seems to have started when Twitter user @Alettaha claimed that Van Damme was the instigator in the alleged racist incident at the V&A Waterfront where she said she punched a man who had been racist towards her. This man's identity has not been made public and his whereabouts are unknown. 

The former DA leader responded to the tweet above, saying it was hard to work out where the truth lay. Zille said the family involved were probably too scared to come forward.

Van Damme responded directly to Zille, saying she would not "kowtow to anyone who seeks to invalidate my experience".

But Zille insisted she did not attack Van Damme, calling her "Phumz" in her response. 

South Africans responded, many applauding Van Damme for taking a stand against Zille.

MORE

Phumzile van Damme & that 'self-defence' punch: what you need to know

DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme is at the center of Twitter conversations following an alleged racism altercation at the V&A ...
News
3 days ago

Phumzile van Damme to lay charges after altercation at V&A Waterfront

DA MP Phumzile van Damme is not letting the "racist" altercation at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town go any time soon.
Politics
4 days ago

V&A Waterfront apologises to DA MP Phumzile van Damme after alleged racist incident

The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town apologised on Tuesday evening to DA MP Phumzile van Damme following an incident earlier in the day where Van Damme ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Bring out the popcorn! It's a twar between Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme Politics
  2. Is Zindzi Mandela on her way out? Politics
  3. DA welcomes investigations into drugs, weapons at Durban prison Politics
  4. Ramaphosa in crosshairs as public protector probes campaign cash Politics
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X