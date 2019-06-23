Politics

Is Zindzi Mandela on her way out?

23 June 2019 - 12:43 By TimesLIVE
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has reprimanded Zindzi Mandela.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has reprimanded Zindzi Mandela.
Image: Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali

Zindzi Mandela's term as South Africa's ambassador to Denmark is expiring at the end of June and she probably already knows she will not be considered for another term, Rapport newspaper reported on Sunday.

"That is why she was so reckless with her comments on Twitter last week," a former ambassador, who was not named, told the Afrikaans Sunday newspaper.

International relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor confirmed to Rapport that Mandela's term in Denmark would expire soon.

"The correspondence about that is on my desk. But it is the president who appoints ambassadors, not me," she said.

On June 14, Mandela created a stir on social media after her "apartheid apologists" and "land thieves" tweets went viral. 

Mandela was heavily criticised for her potentially "divisive" comments. The DA and AfriForum called for her to be recalled, while the EFF defended her.

MORE:

Land, controversy and race: A timeline of 'Zindzi Mandela's' Twitter storm

Zindzi Mandela has been dominating Twitter since her infamous land tweets.
News
3 days ago

Naledi Pandor on Zindzi Mandela: 'I expect diplomatic conduct'

Naledi Pandor has reprimanded SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.
News
2 days ago

Government's failure to condemn 'racist' social media posts sets SA back, warn experts

Most South Africans do not want to their politicians playing race games – instead, they want them to focus on creating jobs and fixing the economy, ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Is Zindzi Mandela on her way out? Politics
  2. DA welcomes investigations into drugs, weapons at Durban prison Politics
  3. Ramaphosa in crosshairs as public protector probes campaign cash Politics
  4. State capture: 'My business was hijacked,' says woman who scored lucrative ... Politics
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X