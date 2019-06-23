Politics

Ramaphosa in crosshairs as public protector probes campaign cash

23 June 2019 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER and RANJENI MUNUSAMY
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa for alleged money laundering related to donations of more than R400m to his ANC presidential campaign.

Mkhwebane has scrutinised three bank accounts linked to Ramaphosa and is questioning transactions.

Her investigation follows a complaint by DA leader Mmusi Maimane about a R500,000 donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign by Bosasa, a company that had dodgy contracts with government departments.

If Mkhwebane finds against Ramaphosa, it could provide evidence for a possible impeachment.

But Ramaphosa’s supporters have begun a fightback, and senior ANC leaders have discussed asking the DA to withdraw its complaint so they can initiate a probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

