Babadi Tlatsana’s state capture testimony in five quotes
The ANC and some of its members have again been implicated at the state capture inquiry - this time in Koroneka Trading and Projects director Babadi Tlatsana's testimony.
Tlatsana told the commission on Saturday about various transactions involving her company, which was subcontracted by SA Express in the North West.
Here are five key quotes from her testimony:
'ANC this, ANC that'
Tlatsana said she made a donation of R1m to the ANC after allegedly getting instructions from SA Express manager Brian van Wyk.
“Mr Van Wyk was putting pressure that day, saying we should put money into the ANC. Everything he spoke about was 'ANC this' and 'ANC that'."
Hijacked
Tlatsana claimed her company was "hijacked" by Van Wyk and used as a conduit to siphon money from SA Express and the North West government into the bank accounts of certain individuals. She said she became suspicious and later barred Van Wyk from access to her business accounts.
"The business was hijacked from me. The business was hijacked in the beginning because a lot of things were happening … I would not know, I would just see on the phone that money has gone."
Alleged death threat
Tlatsana said she kept quiet because she was scared that former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo would "kill her" if she spoke out.
“I attended a funeral in Mafikeng and one gentleman came up to me and asked what I was doing there because Supra wanted to kill me because they said I ran away with the airport money.”
Millions for ministers
Tlatsana alleged that Van Wyk used money to facilitate payments to certain powerful ANC politicians, adding that Mahumapelo and then ministers Dipuo Peters and Lynne Brown were all set to pocket R10m.
“R20m had to go to the ministers. They had received R5m but needed to be paid the R15m,” she said.
Recorded conversations
Tlatsana said she decided to start recording her conversations with Van Wyk after suspecting that she was being used.
"After I spoke to my father, he said I must record these people because he thought their intentions were to put me into trouble with all these monies. That’s when I began to record every conversation."