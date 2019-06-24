Babadi Tlatsana’s state capture testimony in five quotes

The ANC and some of its members have again been implicated at the state capture inquiry - this time in Koroneka Trading and Projects director Babadi Tlatsana's testimony.

Tlatsana told the commission on Saturday about various transactions involving her company, which was subcontracted by SA Express in the North West.

Here are five key quotes from her testimony:

'ANC this, ANC that'

Tlatsana said she made a donation of R1m to the ANC after allegedly getting instructions from SA Express manager Brian van Wyk.

“Mr Van Wyk was putting pressure that day, saying we should put money into the ANC. Everything he spoke about was 'ANC this' and 'ANC that'."

Hijacked

Tlatsana claimed her company was "hijacked" by Van Wyk and used as a conduit to siphon money from SA Express and the North West government into the bank accounts of certain individuals. She said she became suspicious and later barred Van Wyk from access to her business accounts.

"The business was hijacked from me. The business was hijacked in the beginning because a lot of things were happening … I would not know, I would just see on the phone that money has gone."