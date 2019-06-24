BLF laughs off claims that Andile Mngxitama has been suspended

Black First Land First (BLF) has rejected claims that its leader Andile Mngxitama is not a legitimate member of the party and that he has been suspended.

"LOL. Can Ace suspend Cyril?" scoffed Mngxitama when contacted by TimesLIVE on Monday to ask whether he had been suspended from the party he leads.

He was referring to the ANC's secretary-general Ace Magashule and whether he could suspend ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

A statement issued in the name of the BLF's secretary-general, Siphesihle Jele, emerged on Monday morning, claiming that Mngxitama and another party member, Shantha Balashkrina, were not legitimate members until such time they were able to provide proof of their memberships and their respective branches.

Jele did not respond to several attempts to get his comment.

Mngxitama dismissed the claim when contacted by TimesLIVE and forwarded a screen grab of his membership card, which shows that his membership is valid until 2020 and that he is a member in "Ward 34 Joburg".