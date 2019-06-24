'Teachers, get to school on time,' KZN education MEC tells Sadtu meeting

"We must give our learners education that will enable them to see the world and learn to understand it and change it to suit the way of living.

"It must be an education that is a potent instrument in the struggle for freedom and human progress," said Mshengu.

This, he said, meant making schools, irrespective of their location, centres of excellence which produced quality and well-developed learners who could compete at an international level.

"It means our schools even in rural and township areas must have state of the art infrastructure, with libraries, laboratories and cutting-edge ICT connections to respond to the demands of the fourth industrial revolution.

"It means that teachers and learners must be in class on time, teaching and learning for at least seven hours a day.

"It means securing and ensuring safety in our schools. It means fighting against any form of corruption — be it selling of teacher posts or abuse of school resources," he said.