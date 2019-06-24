Politics

'Teachers, get to school on time,' KZN education MEC tells Sadtu meeting

24 June 2019 - 17:21 By BONGANI MTHETHWA
KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu addressing Sadtu's provincial general council in Durban on Monday, where he said teachers who did not perform should not get bonuses.
KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu addressing Sadtu's provincial general council in Durban on Monday, where he said teachers who did not perform should not get bonuses.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu called on teachers to attend class on time and warned that there should be no bonuses if results at schools did not improve.

Mshengu was addressing delegates at  the SA Democratic Teachers' Union  provincial general council in Durban on Monday.

"We must give our learners education that will enable them to see the world and learn to understand it and change it to suit the way of living.

"It must be an education that is a potent instrument in the struggle for freedom and human progress," said Mshengu.

This, he said, meant making schools, irrespective of their location, centres of excellence which produced quality and well-developed learners who could compete at an international level.

"It means our schools even in rural and township areas must have state of the art infrastructure, with libraries, laboratories and cutting-edge ICT connections to respond to the demands of the fourth industrial revolution.

"It means that teachers and learners must be in class on time, teaching and learning for at least seven hours a day.

"It means securing and ensuring safety in our schools. It means fighting against any form of corruption — be it selling of teacher posts or abuse of school resources," he said.

MORE

Sadtu bank open for business from teachers' union members and staff

A year-and-a-half after applying for its banking licence, the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has successfully launched a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Education authorities pay up for blunders

Three provincial education departments have been ordered to pay teachers overlooked for promotion more than R656,000 in the past five months
News
1 day ago

Sadtu determined to halt vital reforms, says Western Cape education MEC

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) is determined to undermine attempts to improve schools in the Western Cape, says education MEC Debbie ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Teachers, get to school on time,' KZN education MEC tells Sadtu meeting Politics
  2. WATCH | 'We want this case to unite our people' - ANC lays charges against ... Politics
  3. Babadi Tlatsana’s state capture testimony in five quotes Politics
  4. State capture: Joburg cash-in-transit company used to launder money Politics
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X