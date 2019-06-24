Twitter roasts DA leader Mmusi Maimane for his 'silence' on Helen Zille vs Phumzile van Damme
DA leader Mmusi Maimane's "silence" on Helen Zille "invalidating" Phumzile van Damme's alleged first-hand experience with racism at the V&A Waterfront last week has landed him in hot water, as tweeps continue to call him out for not taking a stand.
Some have acknowledged that Maimane may have said something behind closed doors, while others have called for a statement on the issue.
The spat between the two saw Van Damme drop files on how Zille allegedly faces no consequences from the party over her statements on social media.
She cited Zille's infamous colonialism tweets as an example.
And you do get away with a lot. You signed an agreement that you would stop with your colonialism tweets. Did you? Did you face any consequences? No. Instead it has emboldened you to not only attack Mmusi and others in the DA. Reflect on YOUR actions.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 23, 2019
Then fire rained down on Maimane.
People, Mmusi Maimane is DA ambassador, not leader. He can't say anything regarding Phumzile Van Damme and Helen Zille spat.— Wandile (@wiseprince) June 23, 2019
Otherwise his sponsorship will be gone. It is as simple as that. pic.twitter.com/iDBVbvZMiY
#MmusiMaimane is very consistent. When Lindiwe Mazibuko fell out of favour with #HelenZille Mmusi chose Helen. When Aunty Pattie fell out of favour with JP Smith, he chose JP. Phumzile is in the departure lounge.#PhumzileVanDamme— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) June 23, 2019
Phumzile: I was racially profiled— Banye West (@ZeBanye_West) June 23, 2019
Helen: let's not be dramatic,you could be imagining things
D.A: whomst is she?
Mmusi: pic.twitter.com/nG50noG1oO
The Phumzile Van Damme and Helen Zille's catfight is only getting worse and escalating.The worst and sad part is that,Mmusi Maimane won't do anything about it... pic.twitter.com/Lguu0m89d6— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) June 23, 2019
Mmusi is so used to his role as the shadow leader of the DA he doesn't even know when to come out anymore pic.twitter.com/wyPnzsnmqf— Mthokozisi Mabena (@Guspavibes) June 23, 2019
Mmusi was ready to put on boxing gloves and take on Mampintsha for uBabes but wont for Phumzile pic.twitter.com/arDY5LXDNR— Deelee Mogale (@Deeleenquent) June 23, 2019