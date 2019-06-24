Politics

Twitter roasts DA leader Mmusi Maimane for his 'silence' on Helen Zille vs Phumzile van Damme

24 June 2019 - 06:46 By Cebelihle Bhengu
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is in hot water for his 'silence' on the Phumzile van Damme and Helen Zille debacle.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is in hot water for his 'silence' on the Phumzile van Damme and Helen Zille debacle.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane's "silence" on Helen Zille "invalidating" Phumzile van Damme's  alleged first-hand experience with racism at the V&A Waterfront last week has landed him in hot water, as tweeps continue to call him out for not taking a stand.

Some have acknowledged that Maimane may have said something behind closed doors, while others have called for a statement on the issue.

The spat between the two saw Van Damme drop files on how Zille allegedly faces no consequences from the party over her statements on social media.

She cited Zille's infamous colonialism tweets as an example.

Then fire rained down on Maimane.

MORE

Bring out the popcorn! It's a twar between Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme

Ex-DA leader says alleged Waterfront 'racists' probably too scared to speak out
Politics
17 hours ago

Helen Zille shares letter written by her mom about apartheid government in 1974

Helen Zille's mom complained about apartheid policies in 1974.
Politics
6 days ago

Phumzile van Damme & that 'self-defence' punch: what you need to know

DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile van Damme is at the center of Twitter conversations following an alleged racism altercation at the V&A ...
News
4 days ago

Phumzile van Damme to lay charges after altercation at V&A Waterfront

DA MP Phumzile van Damme is not letting the "racist" altercation at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town go any time soon.
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. EFF induction: Five quotes from deputy president Floyd Shivambu Politics
  2. Twitter roasts DA leader Mmusi Maimane for his 'silence' on Helen Zille vs ... Politics
  3. ANC to lay crimen injuria case against Steve Hofmeyr in Johannesburg on Monday Politics
  4. Bring out the popcorn! It's a twar between Helen Zille and Phumzile van Damme Politics
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X