Politics

WATCH | 'We want this case to unite our people' - ANC lays charges against Steve Hofmeyr

24 June 2019 - 17:13 By timeslive

The ANC laid crimen injuria and incitement of violence charges against Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr on Monday.

This comes after the singer allegedly made threats on Twitter aimed at the DA’s Phumzile van Damme and SA’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC wanted the case against Hofmeyr to show that inciting violence and racial tension in the country would not be tolerated.

Said Mabe: "We are concerned about rising racial tensions and that is why we want this case to be exemplary. We want this case to be used to consolidate the renewal that we have been talking about and to unite our people."

