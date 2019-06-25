ANC chief whip vows better oversight, wants more respect for the president

While ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina pledged enhanced oversight of the executive arm of the state in the new parliament, she spent a great deal of her speech on the importance of respecting the office of the president.

Majodina opened the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on Tuesday morning with an appeal to MPs to uphold the constitution by ensuring that parliament was able to fulfil its constitutional obligations without fear, favour or prejudice.

She said the ANC in this 6th parliament would like to see enhanced oversight, more dynamic contact with constituencies and passing of legislation that will lift the millions of South Africans out of poverty and unemployment while narrowing the inequality gap.

Majodina called on parliament to focus on strengthening the democratic state, a state that is embedded in networks with social partners, but at the same time autonomous and not susceptible to capture.

"It is imperative that as we start our journey as the 6th parliament, we all understand our roles which are clearly defined in the constitution ..."

Majodina said she was raising the matter based on the concerns that people expressed in interactions over the past few months that they want parliament to be about them and their needs, and not about politicians.

"Indeed, the people have given us a mandate to restore the dignity and decorum of this institution," she said.