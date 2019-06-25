'Contaminated' fuel & staff shortages: SA Express's Estelle Loock state capture testimony

The Zondo commission into state capture on Monday heard the testimony of SA Express airport co-ordinator Estelle Loock. She gave evidence on the aviation company's procurement of Jet A-1 fuel from empowerment company EML engineers and construction.

Implicated in Loock's testimony was, among others, her former superior, Dave Allanby, who has since retired.

Here are five key quotes from her testimony:

Job description

"I had different roles as an airports co-ordinator, one of which was a financial one. I verified invoices according to the gazetted rates and according to contracts. Once I verify, it goes to the general manager for authorisation, then for payment."

This is what Loock told the commission her role was in 2017, which is the period in which the EML fuel deal was approved.