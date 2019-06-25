State capture inquiry 'lacks requisite impartiality': Jacob Zuma's lawyer

The state capture inquiry’s criticism of former president Jacob Zuma for asking to see the questions he will be asked if he takes the stand is “nothing but a disinformation campaign and an unfortunate attempt at instigating the public against our client”, says Zuma's lawyer.

“We view this stratagem of naming and shaming our client (Zuma) as unfortunate and constituting a descension into the political arena by the commission,” (sic) Zuma’s lawyer Daniel Mantsha wrote in a letter to the commission’s secretary, Peter Pedlar, on Monday.

Commission spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela had said in a statement on Thursday: “The commission maintains that Mr Zuma is not entitled to insist that he be furnished with the questions in advance of his appearance before he can consider whether to give the undertaking.

“The commission is aware of certain views expressed or accusations made by Mr Zuma against the commission, but does not wish to deal with those here and prefers to confine itself to what has been set out above.”