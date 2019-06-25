State capture: SAA loses out on 2-million litres of fuel a month as music promoter fails to deliver

A little-known company that was awarded a multimillion-rand contract to supply fuel to SAA hasn't delivered since October last year.

This means that the airline has been short of 2-million litres of fuel a month - although this amount is small enough to not have caused any major problems.

This was testimony at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

The company, EML Energy, owned by Pretoria music promoter Eldridge Motlhake, was granted a contract to supply about 2-million litres of Jet-A1 fuel to SAA last year, said SAA head of fuel management Mark Vaughan.

The Sunday Times previously reported that EML stood to make up to R67m a month from the deal.