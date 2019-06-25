'What did Mandela see in you that we can't: Julius Malema to Cyril Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema has launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking what former president Nelson Mandela saw in him "that we don't see".

In a hard-hitting speech in parliament during the debate on Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) last week, Malema said there was nothing to debate as the president had presented no new ideas on tackling socioeconomic problems.

"We really have no Sona to debate. What we have is a misguided, incoherent, contradictory and proven to be futile ideas mixed in a bag of fantasies," said Malema.

"For a man to be hyped up by the entire local and international media only to pitch up extremely low is tragic. We were abused during the election campaign that saw people like Oprah Winfrey rented and sneaked into the country in the name of the global citizen festival to come and tell us how Madiba wanted you, Mr President, to be president.

"After your speech, we now ask ourselves as to what did Madiba see in you which we can't see? Your speech did not inspire confidence and hope among the poor, young and old people of SA," said Malema.