Bad and getting worse: AG laments state of country's public finances

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has lamented that the management of public funds at local government level is getting worse - including in the DA-governed Western Cape, where municipalities fared better than in the rest of the country.

Makwetu was tabling his report on the financial performance of municipalities in the 2017/18 financial year in Pretoria on Wednesday.

As the plundering of public funds at local government continues to worsen, hostility against the AG's office personnel continues to heighten. This included intimidation and death threats in places such as the embattled eThekwini metro in Durban.

Citing an example of how bad the country's municipalities are at accounting for spending public funds, Makwetu said the Metsimaholo municipality in the Free State spent R21.7m for the construction of a sports complex but had little to nothing to show for it.

Makwetu said it shocked him that upon visiting the site where the sports complex was meant to be built, only a fence could be spotted with not a single brick nor foundation laid. This despite the exorbitant amounts spent by the municipality.