EFF MP Naledi Chirwa hits back at Ntsiki Mazwai on female leadership
Outspoken poet and entertainer Ntsiki Mazwai has disputed the idea that the EFF is a feminist party, accusing the party's female leadership of being "power-hungry protectors of patriarchy".
Her tweets came as newly elected MP and self-proclaimed feminist Naledi Chirwa quoted the party's deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, who said the party was unapologetic about its support of feminism.
Shivambu said this during the party's induction in Cape Town on Sunday.
"The EFF is a feminist organization and we are unapologetic about that." DP Floyd Shivambu— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) June 23, 2019
I don't think EFF is feminist - I do think that it has some power hungry females. Who are willing to protect patriarchy to protect their positions......— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) June 24, 2019
On Tuesday, Mazwai further suggested that the women in the party are powerless, as long as they don't set the rules which its male leadership will follow. "We are tired of women chosen by men," her tweet read in part.
I wanna see EFF women take over leadership and have Julius and Floyd listen to THEM......not endorse them and bestow them as feminists❤️we are tired of women chosen by men— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) June 25, 2019
Chirwa opposed Mazwai's views, saying the party is reflective of women's views. She further disputed that they are powerless and voiceless.
We were elected ausi.— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) June 25, 2019
Not 'chosen'. It's also demeaning that you insist that we do not have agency and that our voices are not heard. The EFF is me as much as it is NUMEROUS Black womxn around the country ❤️ we contribute emotional, physical & mental labor to & for OUR movement. https://t.co/I5KpHQhrqc
Mazwai maintained her views and added that she wants to see independent women who don't "grovel" to party leader and founder Julius Malema for positions.
We wanna see women in Eff leadership who do not grovel to julius for positions— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) June 25, 2019
Party communications manager Sixo Gcilishe chimed in through a Twitter thread, calling Mazwai an "intellectually weak" individual who has zero potential to be an EFF politician.
She further attributed her views to being misinformed about politics and the happenings in the party.
We were elected ausi.— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) June 25, 2019
Not 'chosen'. It's also demeaning that you insist that we do not have agency and that our voices are not heard. The EFF is me as much as it is NUMEROUS Black womxn around the country ❤️ we contribute emotional, physical & mental labor to & for OUR movement. https://t.co/I5KpHQhrqc