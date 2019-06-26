Politics

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa hits back at Ntsiki Mazwai on female leadership

26 June 2019 - 13:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The EFF's Naledi Chirwa sparked a debate on social media over the party's feminist identity.
Image: Instagram/Naledi Chirwa

Outspoken poet and entertainer Ntsiki Mazwai has disputed the idea that the EFF is a feminist party, accusing the party's female leadership of being "power-hungry protectors of patriarchy".

Her tweets came as newly elected MP and self-proclaimed feminist Naledi Chirwa quoted the party's deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, who said the party was unapologetic about its support of feminism.

Shivambu said this during the party's induction in Cape Town on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Mazwai further suggested that the women in the party are powerless, as long as they don't set the rules which its male leadership will follow. "We are tired of women chosen by men," her tweet read in part.

Chirwa opposed Mazwai's views, saying the party is reflective of women's views. She further disputed that they are powerless and voiceless. 

Mazwai maintained her views and added that she wants to see independent women who don't "grovel" to party leader and founder Julius Malema for positions. 

Party communications manager Sixo Gcilishe chimed in through a Twitter thread, calling Mazwai an "intellectually weak" individual who has zero potential to be an EFF politician.

She further attributed her views to being misinformed about politics and the happenings in the party.

