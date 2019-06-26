EFF MP Naledi Chirwa hits back at Ntsiki Mazwai on female leadership

Outspoken poet and entertainer Ntsiki Mazwai has disputed the idea that the EFF is a feminist party, accusing the party's female leadership of being "power-hungry protectors of patriarchy".

Her tweets came as newly elected MP and self-proclaimed feminist Naledi Chirwa quoted the party's deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, who said the party was unapologetic about its support of feminism.

Shivambu said this during the party's induction in Cape Town on Sunday.