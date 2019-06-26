Politics

Sona debate - MPs praised for 'solutions & constructive criticism'

26 June 2019 - 10:12 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF leader Julius Malema is among members of parliament who weighed in on President Ramaphosa's Sona address, during the debate on Tuesday.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Politicians who debated President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona)  continue to garner the public's praise for expressing concerns and views which many have described as representative of those held by ordinary people.

On Tuesday, the house was packed as politicians took on Ramaphosa during the debate. 

EFF head Julius Malema and DA leader Mmusi Maimane were among those praised for speaking truth to power, offering solutions to the people's plight and for giving constructive criticism of the president's "flawed" approach in righting the wrongs.

In his address, which he delivered last week, Ramaphosa said he aims to create employment for "no less than 2 million youths", a statement that MPs criticised. 

Using the #SonaDebate, many weighed in on the heated exchange between the country's lawmakers.

Here's a glimpse of the public's thoughts:

