Sona debate - MPs praised for 'solutions & constructive criticism'
Politicians who debated President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) continue to garner the public's praise for expressing concerns and views which many have described as representative of those held by ordinary people.
On Tuesday, the house was packed as politicians took on Ramaphosa during the debate.
EFF head Julius Malema and DA leader Mmusi Maimane were among those praised for speaking truth to power, offering solutions to the people's plight and for giving constructive criticism of the president's "flawed" approach in righting the wrongs.
In his address, which he delivered last week, Ramaphosa said he aims to create employment for "no less than 2 million youths", a statement that MPs criticised.
Using the #SonaDebate, many weighed in on the heated exchange between the country's lawmakers.
Here's a glimpse of the public's thoughts:
Say what you like about Julius Malema but his reply to the SONA address is powerful, devastating and incisive. His rebuttal of Ramaphosa is impressive. Malema is the most effective opposition orator in this Parliament. Period. #SONADebate #JuliusMalema #Ramaphosa— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) June 25, 2019
I give @FloydShivambu all the respect at #SONADebate tonight. His debate points are on point....@EFFSouthAfrica is the party of the moment...I have said what I have said...✊✊✊✊✊✊— Mamma Penny Ahee (@ameliabhebhe) June 25, 2019
I like what @MmusiMaimane is doing, coming up with solutions not just making noise🙄#SONADebate— Tshilidzi (@CeciliaMunyai) June 25, 2019
"Is there any space for us in this country? And if there is no space, we must with a shambok which is our laws created that space for women in our society." - Nompendulo Mkhatshwa 🔥 #SONADebate pic.twitter.com/dueRxQ8GKq— Nonceba Mhlauli (@NoncebaMhlauli) June 25, 2019
Nkosi Mangosuthu Butelezi is making soooo much sence ,hence th silence, attention n focus🤔🙊👌 #SONADebate pic.twitter.com/h9m80lnjml— Unathi Ntlatywa (@UNtlatywa) June 25, 2019
If there’s something to learn from this #SONADebate: (1) EFF take black women serious, (2) @NalediChirwa is leadership, (3) ANC will never change lying to our people and completely do the opposite after elections, & (4) there’s no equality without the LAND. pic.twitter.com/9LKBZDMUA1— Themba E Ngcobo (@ScelonG) June 25, 2019