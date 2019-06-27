Politics

Acting eThekwini mayor in suspected poison plot

27 June 2019 - 16:22 By Suthentira Govender
eThekwini acting mayor Fawzia Peer left a council meeting on Thursday following an announcement that water had been spiked with paraffin
eThekwini acting mayor Fawzia Peer left a council meeting on Thursday following an announcement that water had been spiked with paraffin
Image: Fawzia Peer via Facebook

Questions are being raised about whether Durban’s acting mayor Fawzia Peer was poisoned at a drama-filled full sitting of council on Thursday.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham tweeted: “The speaker just announced that there is paraffin is someone’s water bottle and told us not to drink the water. The deputy mayor just left abruptly covering her mouth. What the hell just happened?"

A short while later Graham tweeted that she had just witnessed someone try to poison Peer.

"The mood in #durban council remains strangely cavalier."

Peer is acting mayor after mayor Zandile Gumede took a 30 day leave of absence from office following her arrest over charges related to a R208mn Durban Solid Waste tender.

It is understood that Peer rushed to a Durban hospital accompanied by her bodyguards.

Calls to Peer went unanswered.

Municipal spokesman Mandla Nsele did not respond to a request for comment.

MORE

WATCH | Tensions flare at Durban city hall during full council meeting

The eThekwini municipality’s full council sitting was disrupted by a near-scuffle on Thursday.
Politics
1 hour ago

Disgruntled protesters block Durban's city hall ahead of executive committee meeting

More than 100 protesters blocked all entrances to Durban’s city hall on Thursday, preventing councillors from entering and leaving the building
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC wants Modise to take on unprecedented role - but opposition parties have ... Politics
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into ... Politics
  3. Acting eThekwini mayor in suspected poison plot Politics
  4. KZN needs strong, constructive opposition, says Zulu monarch Politics
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X