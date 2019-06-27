Acting eThekwini mayor in suspected poison plot

Questions are being raised about whether Durban’s acting mayor Fawzia Peer was poisoned at a drama-filled full sitting of council on Thursday.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham tweeted: “The speaker just announced that there is paraffin is someone’s water bottle and told us not to drink the water. The deputy mayor just left abruptly covering her mouth. What the hell just happened?"

A short while later Graham tweeted that she had just witnessed someone try to poison Peer.

"The mood in #durban council remains strangely cavalier."