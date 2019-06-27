Claims of corruption & mental challenges: Maile & Mashaba feud gets ugly
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has been criticised for referring to mental challenges in his ongoing feud with Gauteng human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile, with many saying he made light of a serious issue.
The backlash against Mashaba came after a heated Twitter spat between himself and Maile. During the spat Maile, among other things, accused Mashaba's wife of corruption - something the mayor asked him to prove.
@HermanMashaba Is your wife a shareholder at Phatsima the subsidiary of Growthpoint that does work with the City of Jhb?If so;do you know that this is corruption?— Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) June 25, 2019
@HermanMashaba Is there a relationship between Fieldband and the City of Jhb?.If so;would you define it as a relationship that’s above board?Above board loosely translated- zero corruption or irregularities.— Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) June 25, 2019
It was in Mashaba's response to the claims that he referred to mental challenges.
I unfortunately I don’t have any experience treating mental challenges. I would suggest you ask for someone’s else’s intervention https://t.co/aRErJopjhv— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 25, 2019
That's when Twitter zoned in.
Mental illness is a serious challenge affecting millions in our communities.Many aren’t coming out for fear of being vilified and made a mockery of.For you to use mental illness as an attempt to insult speaks to the depth of your shallowness and shimmering stupidity.— Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) June 25, 2019
Maile wants answers from Mashaba after the mayor alleged there was corruption involved in the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP).
SowetanLIVE reported that Maile denied the claims, insisting there was no money allocated by the national government to be spent on APR when it was initiated in 2001.
The ongoing feud seemed to reach boiling point after Alex homes were destroyed by the Red Ants, an act Maile has blamed on the city. Mashaba has previously denied knowing about the demolitions.