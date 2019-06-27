Politics

Claims of corruption & mental challenges: Maile & Mashaba feud gets ugly

27 June 2019 - 07:55 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has been criticised for making light of mental illness in his spat with human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has been criticised for referring to mental challenges in his ongoing feud with Gauteng human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile, with many saying he made light of a serious issue.

The backlash against Mashaba came after a heated Twitter spat between himself and Maile. During the spat Maile, among other things, accused Mashaba's wife of corruption - something the mayor asked him to prove.

It was in Mashaba's response to the claims that he referred to mental challenges.

That's when Twitter zoned in.

Maile wants answers from Mashaba after the mayor alleged there was corruption involved in the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP).

SowetanLIVE reported that Maile denied the claims, insisting there was no money allocated by the national government to be spent on APR when it was initiated in 2001.

The ongoing feud seemed to reach boiling point after Alex homes were destroyed by the Red Ants, an act Maile has blamed on the city. Mashaba has previously denied knowing about the demolitions. 

