Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona debate response in 10 quotes

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday responded to varying concerns raised by MPs during his state of the nation (Sona) debate on Tuesday. While he was lambasted for "dreaming and hallucinating", Ramaphosa stood by his views and defended his right to dream.

He further praised the members for their "constructive" pointers, and said he is in agreement with with some. Here is a summary of his response in 10 key quotes, from economic transformation to Eskom.

It's not dreams, it's a vision

"The state of the nation address, was not merely about the dreams, it's about the lived reality of our people and setting out what we need to do, to achieve the SA that we want. It was to say let us imagine the SA that we so long to have."

The time is now

"Building the SA we want, starts now. It is a process that should involve all of us. It starts with concrete actions that address the present, and lays the foundation for the next five years, decade and beyond."

Speedy action

"When we went around the country, our people told us 'khawuleza' [act swiftly] because they are facing some serious challenges and I agree with members who spoke in this Sona debate. I agree entirely because you express the views and aspirations of our people."

No shortcuts to economic transformation

"There are no short cuts, there are no quick fixes and if there ever was a notion that we would have a magic wand and change the trajectory of our economy overnight, I should disappoint you. It's not going to be the case."

Investments growth

"This year, we are intensifying our investments drive, because we have seen that it has produced results. We are going to hold our second SA investment conference in November, because we have seen commitments made at last year's conference."

Industrial revitalisation

"In two weeks from now, I will travel to Niger to a summit on the African continental free trade. Here, the nations of Africa will discuss the implementation of the boldest plan ever, to promote the integration of Africa."

Agenda 2063

"As an incoming chair of the AU in 2020, we will champion the aspirations of the AU's agenda 2063. Key to this is the movement of goods, services capital, and means of production across the continent."

SA trade expansion

"We must work towards the time when SA-made goods can be found on the shelves of every store in various countries of our continent. There must come a time when the goods we import do not come from across the oceans, but come from across Limpopo."

Land reform, agriculture

"We will soon release a report from the government advisory panelon land reform and agriculture. This report will inform the finalisation of a comprehensive, far-reaching and transformative land reform program."

Transportation

"In the transport sector, the Gibela factory in Nigel, which produces commuter trains where I was taken to by former minister of transport Blade Nzimande, is creating technical and engineering jobs among young people, a significant portion of which are women."