Politics

Fikile Mbalula wants a 'war room' and daily reports in Prasa turnaround plan

27 June 2019 - 07:43 By Nico Gous
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on a train in Cape Town riding between Khayelitsha and Langa on Tuesday.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on a train in Cape Town riding between Khayelitsha and Langa on Tuesday.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula wants daily reports to get the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) back on track.

“Trains must work and be on time, passengers must be respected by Prasa and communicated with frequently,” Mbalula said on Wednesday evening in a meeting with Prasa’s board.

“There must be urgency in the implementation of the turnaround strategy. As minister, I’ll need daily and weekly reports on issues of workers’ grievances and plans to get Prasa back on track.”

Mbalula’s spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine said in a media statement that the meeting covered governance issues, improving Metrorail’s operational performance, modernising the train service and security.

Mbalula said: “The majority of our people want peace but a criminal element will always remain. The issue of security has to be prioritised. We must not let the troublesome few ruin the experience of the majority, peace-loving commuters.”

He added: “We will crack the whip if the turnaround time is sluggish. Things must move with speed in the right direction. We need capable people with requisite skills, people who will get the job done, once and for all.”

Mbalula called for a “war room” to be set up to guide Prasa’s turnaround and asked the train agency to fill high-level vacancies in key positions.

MORE:

Cable theft grounds Pretoria trains

Cable theft grounded trains in the north of Pretoria on Thursday morning.
News
42 minutes ago

WATCH | Mbalula promises action after his Cape train ride fails to reach its destination

New transport minister Fikile Mbalula has re-dubbed himself the man to fix our problems - including the Western Cape’s troubled rail service. On ...
Politics
1 day ago

Phantsi, tsotsis! Fikile Mbalula hears from train commuters in Cape Town

Newly appointed transport minister Fikile Mbalula rode an early morning train from Khayelitsha to Langa in Cape Town on Tuesday, describing it as "a ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Claims of corruption & mental challenges: Maile & Mashaba feud gets ugly Politics
  2. Fikile Mbalula wants a 'war room' and daily reports in Prasa turnaround plan Politics
  3. Why EFF MP Naledi Chirwa's maiden Sona speech won the hearts of South Africans Politics
  4. Failing municipal managers will pay from their pockets, warns KZN MEC Politics
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X