Mkhwebane threatens legal action against Mapaila for 'hired gun' jibe

However, the embattled Mkhwebane said she was not surprised at Mapaila's and the SACP's posture toward her, as they had been hostile to her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, during the Nkandla report debacle.

Mkhwebane went on to expose the SACP's history on hostility against the office of the public protector, with the Communist Party having also led the attack against Madonsela in defence of scandal-prone former president Jacob Zuma.

The public protector challenged Mapaila to "go read the Nkandla judgment, especially the part that refers to how the powers of the public protector are not meant to bow down to anybody".

Mkhwebane said she took "serious exception to this vitriol and challenges Mr Mapaila to produce evidence to support his claims or retract the statements and apologise, failing which [I] will take steps against him".

The statement went on: "It must be remembered that it was Mapaila’s party, the SACP, which, following the release of the Nkandla report in 2014, vilified the then public protector, saying she abused her power and played into 'anti-democratic regime-change agenda that seeks to portray the entirety of government as corrupt', with its youth wing saying that she was 'not God'.