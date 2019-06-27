Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into Bosasa donation

27 June 2019 - 16:33 By Qaanitah Hunter
President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: Financial Mail

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to a notice by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane stating he was implicated in her Bosasa investigation.

The presidency confirmed on Thursday that the president responded to allegations that he violated the Executive Ethics Code.

It is unclear at this stage what Ramaphosa’s response was to Mkhwebane’s notice.

"The president’s submission contains various confirmatory affidavits and supporting documents, which, in his view, will enable this matter to be brought to conclusion as speedily as possible," the president's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said.

Ramaphosa’s response came after he requested an extension to submit his response to Mkhwebane’s preliminary findings.

"Due to other pressing matters of state, the president requested and was granted two extensions for the submission of his response," Diko said.

Mkhwebane is said to have found that Ramaphosa misled parliament when he answered a question by DA leader Mmusi Maimane on a donation from Bosasa. He later clarified that Bosasa donated to his campaign for the ANC presidency.

Diko said Ramaphosa had reaffirmed his respect for the office of the public protector and "his commitment to offer his full cooperation".

Claims President Cyril Ramaphosa is being investigated for money-laundering bizarre: CR17

Reports which suggest that President Cyril Ramaphosa and the CR17 campaign were being investigated for money-laundering were bizarre, said a former ...
Politics
3 days ago

On Thursday, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe implied that Mkhwebane’s probe against Ramaphosa may be political.

"The [public protector] is a [chapter] nine institution. If it behaves delinquently, that should be followed formally and be engaged. There are times when you think that she has occupied a political space that does not belong to her, but you must find a way of dealing with that. That is why we are in politics," he reportedly said.

Mantashe also questioned the validity of her investigation into alleged money-laundering during Ramaphosa's campaign for the position of ANC president.

"There were seven presidential candidates of the ANC. She is not interested in any of them, except one. That is political. If she is really interested to follow the question of fundraising, of campaigning in the party, not in government, which I don't think is her jurisdiction, if she has an interest in that, she would have investigated seven of them. Once you select one, you are playing a political role," News 24 reported. 

The Sunday Times reported last Sunday that Mkhwebane was broadening her investigation to probe money-laundering against Ramaphosa.

She has subpoenaed three bank accounts linked to the CR17 campaign to investigate who else, besides Bosasa, donated to Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential bid.

Earlier in the week, Mkhwebane, citing a 2011 court judgment, said her office was emboldened in law to broaden the scope of the investigation. 

MORE

Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa over R400m ANC presidential campaign donation

Public protector seizes bank records to probe president's campaign funding
News
4 days ago

Mkhwebane confirms Ramaphosa is implicated in Bosasa probe

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says President Cyril Ramaphosa is implicated in her investigation into the R500,000 donation he received from ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

This rogue investigator is what the public most need to be protected from

It's been two years and eight months since Busisiwe Mkhwebane was selected as public protector
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ANC wants Modise to take on unprecedented role - but opposition parties have ... Politics
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into ... Politics
  3. Acting eThekwini mayor in suspected poison plot Politics
  4. KZN needs strong, constructive opposition, says Zulu monarch Politics
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X