President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into Bosasa donation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to a notice by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane stating he was implicated in her Bosasa investigation.

The presidency confirmed on Thursday that the president responded to allegations that he violated the Executive Ethics Code.

It is unclear at this stage what Ramaphosa’s response was to Mkhwebane’s notice.

"The president’s submission contains various confirmatory affidavits and supporting documents, which, in his view, will enable this matter to be brought to conclusion as speedily as possible," the president's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said.

Ramaphosa’s response came after he requested an extension to submit his response to Mkhwebane’s preliminary findings.

"Due to other pressing matters of state, the president requested and was granted two extensions for the submission of his response," Diko said.

Mkhwebane is said to have found that Ramaphosa misled parliament when he answered a question by DA leader Mmusi Maimane on a donation from Bosasa. He later clarified that Bosasa donated to his campaign for the ANC presidency.

Diko said Ramaphosa had reaffirmed his respect for the office of the public protector and "his commitment to offer his full cooperation".