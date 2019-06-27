State capture: how BNP Capital stood to make R227m out of SAA

The director of a boutique financier which scored a multimillion-rand deal with SAA in 2016 has admitted that his company did not properly disclose its relationship with senior members of the airline before it landed the contract.

The company also failed to provide a pricing schedule as per the contract requirements.

Daniel Mahlangu, whose company, BNP Capital, has for the past few weeks found itself in the state capture inquiry’s spotlight, testified before the commission on Thursday.

Mahlangu said all his company’s dealings with SAA were done through Masotsha Mngadi, who is understood to be former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni’s personal adviser.

BNP’s contract with SAA was for transaction advisory services relating to the airline’s sourcing of R15bn it needed for a capital restructuring project. However, BNP’s mandate was later extended, providing that the company also source the funds for SAA.

According to former SAA treasurer Cynthia Stimpel, this extension was done without following proper processes.