WATCH | Tensions flare at Durban city hall during full council meeting

The eThekwini municipality’s full council sitting was disrupted by a near-scuffle on Thursday.

Video footage posted to Twitter by DA caucus leader Nicole Graham showed some council members in a heated exchange.

Graham claimed that ANC councillors aligned to embattled mayor Zandile Gumede tried to prevent city manager Sipho Nzuza from being present at the meeting.

Nzuza has reportedly turned state witness against Gumede, who has been placed on 30 days' leave.

Gumede, senior councillor Mondli Mthembu and businessman Craig Poonan were charged in mid-May for graft relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste contract dating back to 2016.