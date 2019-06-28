Gwede Mantashe takes aim at Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Twitter sure took notice
ANC chair Gwede Mantashe's stance on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa's R500,000 donation into his 2017 presidential campaign has left many in a state of shock.
Speaking at a national education, health and allied workers' union (Nehawu) press conference on Thursday, Mantashe implied Mkhwebane's investigation may be politically motivated and said she may need to be"formally engaged".
Mantashe claimed the public protector's investigation of Ramaphosa is not the first time she has interfered in politics.
He also lamented why the public protector, of the seven presidential candidates in the party, was interested in investigating just one of them.
Mantashe has, like Ramaphosa been implicated to have benefited from controversial company, African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.
Because of this, many have questioned if Mantashe is therefore the right man to defend Ramaphosa, while others have accused him of "protecting his bread" at the expense of Mkhwebane.
Here's a glimpse of the responses:
Gwede Mantashe has joined the chorus of Solly Mapaile of attacking the Public Protector, he so quick to forgets the cameras BOSASA installed for him,he is needed at the commission of enquiry for corruption too— Mzilikazi Donda (@donda_mzilikazi) June 27, 2019
Gwede Mantashe is used at attacking public protectors/chapter 9 institutions. The ANC and its leaders should respect the office of the public protector. Mmusi Maimane reported Cyril Ramaphosa to that office for money laundering not the other way around. Please respect us... pic.twitter.com/qpbWJfnl5L— Duke Valentino (@SirDavid_Dashe) June 27, 2019
Listening to Gwede Mantashe one would probably remark, "what a foolish man." Far from it. He's deliberately playing dumb to intimidate the Public Protector and look good in the eyes of the president. That's his style.— tebz (@tololodj) June 27, 2019
Gwede Mantashe needs to retire ASAP. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is just doing her job. There is nothing political about that.— Dr. Sanele B. Gumede 💎 (@SaneleBGumede_) June 27, 2019
Gwede Mantashe says if Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhebane behaves delinquently, actions must be taken against her. Mkhwebane is keeping heat on ThumaMina's boat.😄😄 pic.twitter.com/Loyz0GMkmY— Nkwe Mashamaite (@DaveMashamaite) June 27, 2019
Gwede Mantashe must lodge a complaint with the public protector if he wants other presidential candidates to be investigated. He is just being childish now pic.twitter.com/Ahw4VCXzEP— Sibonakaliso Mhlongo (@SMhlongoEFF) June 27, 2019
Unprincipled Mantashe can't resist the temptation of playing a double sword swinger— Shivambu (@Gamuroger) June 27, 2019