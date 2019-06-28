Politics

Gwede Mantashe takes aim at Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Twitter sure took notice

28 June 2019 - 07:50 By Cebelihle Bhengu
ANC chair Gwede Mantashe on Thursday implied that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa is politically charged.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali © Sunday Times

ANC chair Gwede Mantashe's stance on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa's R500,000 donation into his 2017 presidential campaign has left many in a state of shock.

Speaking at a national education, health and allied workers' union (Nehawu) press conference on Thursday, Mantashe implied Mkhwebane's investigation may be politically motivated and said she may need to be"formally engaged".

Mantashe claimed the public protector's investigation of Ramaphosa is not the first time she has interfered in politics.

He also lamented why the public protector, of the seven presidential candidates in the party, was interested in investigating just one of them.

Mantashe has, like Ramaphosa been implicated to have benefited from controversial company, African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

Because of this, many have questioned if Mantashe is therefore the right man to defend Ramaphosa, while others have accused him of "protecting his bread" at the expense of Mkhwebane.

Here's a glimpse of the responses:

