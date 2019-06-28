In quotes: former SAA boss 'exposes' Malusi Gigaba in state capture testimony

Controversial former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba has been implicated at the state capture inquiry following former SA Airways (SAA) CEO Sizakele Mzimela's testimony on Wednesday.

Mzimela alleged that Gigabaa allegedly pushed for the airline to drop its Johannesburg-Mumbai route, despite it apparently not making sense to do so. Mzimela claimed Gigaba broke good governance rules at SAA.

Here are four key quotes from her testimony:

Cutting routes

Mzimela said Gigaba tried to force SAA and the board to cut the route even when it allegedly didn't make sense to do so.