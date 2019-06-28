Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: BNP Capital's Daniel Mahlangu continues his testimony

28 June 2019 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo commission into state capture will continue with the testimony of Daniel Mahlangu, the director of BNP Capital, on Friday.

This week the commission heard the testimony of former CEO of SAA and current acting CEO of SA Express Sizakele Mzimela.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Airport co-ordinator for SA Express Estelle Loock testified on Tuesday.

Former president Jacob Zuma, who has until now refused to answer specific questions on alleged state capture during his time in office, has agreed to make himself available to the commission.

READ MORE

State capture: Malusi Gigaba 'broke good governance' at SAA

It was when Malusi Gigaba took over as public enterprises minister that governance issues crept in at the national carrier.
Politics
1 day ago

State capture: how BNP Capital stood to make R227m out of SAA

The director of a boutique financier which scored a multi-million-rand deal with SAA in 2016 has admitted that his company did not properly disclose ...
Politics
18 hours ago

In quotes: former SAA boss 'exposes' Malusi Gigaba in state capture testimony

Here are four key quotes from Sizakele Mzimela's testimony:
Politics
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma urges to youth to take up the fight for economic freedom Politics
  2. Personal accountability and proven ability must be yardstick for leaders: ... Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | State capture: BNP Capital's Daniel Mahlangu continues his ... Politics
  4. Gwede Mantashe takes aim at Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Twitter sure took notice Politics
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X