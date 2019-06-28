WATCH LIVE | State capture: BNP Capital's Daniel Mahlangu continues his testimony
28 June 2019 - 10:05
The Zondo commission into state capture will continue with the testimony of Daniel Mahlangu, the director of BNP Capital, on Friday.
This week the commission heard the testimony of former CEO of SAA and current acting CEO of SA Express Sizakele Mzimela.
Airport co-ordinator for SA Express Estelle Loock testified on Tuesday.
Former president Jacob Zuma, who has until now refused to answer specific questions on alleged state capture during his time in office, has agreed to make himself available to the commission.