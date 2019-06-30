Politics

Ramaphosa supports China as Trump backs off on Huawei sanctions

30 June 2019 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER
President Cyril Ramaphosa has backed China in its trade war against the US.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has backed China in its trade war against the US.
Image: Rajesh Jantilal

President Cyril Ramaphosa has thrown SA’s weight behind China in its trade war with the US. Ramaphosa’s stand follows a plea by SA’s four big telecommunications companies.

The CEOs of Cell C, MTN, Vodacom and Telkom asked for Ramaphosa’s help in dealing with the repercussions of an executive order signed by US president Donald Trump against Huawei.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa supports China as Trump backs off on Huawei sanctions Politics
  2. State capture: Dudu Myeni and SAA director wanted contracts handed over ... Politics
  3. State capture: we did not have time to vet Inline Trading, says BNP Capital boss Politics
  4. Manyi's ATM party to sue church council for R22m over 'lies' Politics
  5. Where to live-stream Sona 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X