Accountability, job creation and tourism - six telling quotes from David Makhura's Sopa address

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Monday delivered the sixth state of the province address in which he addressed tourism, job creation and inequality, among other burning issues.

Here's his address in six telling quotes:

Inequality

"It is here in Gauteng where wealth and opulence exist side by side with acute poverty and hunger. This is the ugly and unacceptable reality that we seek to change. Accordingly, this ANC-led sixth administration will focus on priorities including the economy, and infrastructure development."

Economy

"Firstly, as the engine of South Africa's economy, Gauteng needs to do much more to contribute to President Ramaphosa's initiatives on economic recovery, investments, youth employment and the transformation of township economies."

Tourism and hospitality

"Tourism and hospitality are an important sector. We don't have the mountains, we don't have the sea, but we are the business centre of tourism as those who want to go to the Table Mountain and to the sea arrive here and we want to keep them here, get them to spend half of the money they have here."

Boost to small businesses

"We will target and enforce procurement by all our government entities from township businesses to the value of 30% of the Gauteng goods budget. We didn't quite get there in the last term, we ended at only 24%, but it was good enough given that this was a new initiative."

Land for business

"We will also release land and unused buildings to allow those who can create jobs to apply for the leasing of this land from provincial government so that they can start businesses in the townships."

The cabinet must work hard

"I will sign performance agreements with all the MECs and all these plans that they must bring within 100 days, I will sign agreements with them on what do we want to see in the next 12 months, and I will make these contracts public. We will meet every eight weeks for a delivery audit."