DA to oppose 'problematic' ANC committee chairpersons

The DA will oppose the election of ANC nominees and field its own candidates to chair parliament's portfolio committees.

A total of 33 oversight committees of the National Assembly and joint committees of both the assembly and the National Council of Provinces will meet for the first time on Tuesday to elect their chairpersons.

Where the DA is not putting forward its own candidates, it will support candidates from other opposition parties to chair those particular committees.

The party says it will also approach the institution's ethics committee to lay formal complaints against several nominees including Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane, Bongani Bongo and Supra Mahumapelo whose designations it deemed questionable.

"We will be laying ethics committee complaints with the ethics committee against all the committee chairpersons with substantial allegations against them. They should not be eligible for these key positions of responsibility they are in," said DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.