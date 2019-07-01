Mangosuthu Buthelezi 'in breach of constitution', say disgruntled IFP members

Disgruntled IFP members have lodged an official complaint with the party's top leadership and are asking for a rerun of the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, which took place on Saturday night.

Members from eNkululekweni, under the Amajuba constituency in Newcastle, have accused party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi of being in breach of the IFP constitution by using his speech to influence delegates to vote for his preferred candidate.

The letter, seen by TimesLIVE, says: "During an elective conference of any structure no one is allowed to practise lobbying for any candidate who will participate but it was clear before the house that Ndabezitha [Buthelezi] was lobbying for Cde Thami Ntuli as he said he wished that Ntuli be elected as the provincial chairperson.

"His excellency [Buthelezi] made it clear that if delegates don't vote for Ntuli it will be ... like those who betrayed Jesus Christ on the last days."