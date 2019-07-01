State capture: Dudu Myeni 'issued orders' at SAA on whom to appoint and discipline

Dudu Myeni and her right-hand woman, Yakhe Kwinana, allegedly interfered in senior appointments at SAA, using their influence as board members "irregularly" to hand down instructions on whom to appoint and whom to discipline.

This according to former SAA human capital manager Mathulwane Mpshe, who on Monday told the state capture inquiry how she was instructed, either by Myeni or Kwinana, to appoint people to senior positions without following normal processes.

"In my personal experience, the chair (Myeni) will give instructions to appoint persons in certain positions and ask for disciplinary actions to be taken against employees ... She will just come and say appoint this person in this position or discipline this person for this," Mpshe said.

"The role of the board is oversight in the company, the role of the executive is operational ... It was unusual that you would get a non-executive director giving instructions that we have to appoint an individual.