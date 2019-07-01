Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear more about alleged mishandling of staff at SAA

01 July 2019 - 09:30 By TimesLIVE

Former SA Airways (SAA) general manager Mathulwane Emily Mpshe is set to unravel how staff of the national carrier were allegedly forced to adhere to "questionable" instructions.

The commission is also expected to hear how employees were suspended when they did not comply with the instructions.


Mpshe's testimony comes against the backdrop of evidence by the airline's former chief procurement officer, Masimba Dahwa, on Friday.

In his submissions, Dahwa described how a former non-executive director at the airline, Yakhe Kwinana, and board chairperson Dudu Myeni allegedly instructed that 15% of the work on contracts relating to ground-handling services and jet fuel supply be handed over to a group of 60 local companies. This without following regular procurement practices.

