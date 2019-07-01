WATCH | Solly Msimanga to 'expose' ANC's lies on the e-toll issue

Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has threatened to "expose" the ANC's alleged "lies" on the e-toll issue.

This after Gauteng premier David Makhura announced on Monday that he would be meeting with transport minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss e-tolls.

Makhura was delivering his state of the province address (Sopa) at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus where he pledged that his government would contribute money to settle the e-toll debt.