WATCH | Solly Msimanga to 'expose' ANC's lies on the e-toll issue
Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has threatened to "expose" the ANC's alleged "lies" on the e-toll issue.
This after Gauteng premier David Makhura announced on Monday that he would be meeting with transport minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss e-tolls.
Makhura was delivering his state of the province address (Sopa) at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus where he pledged that his government would contribute money to settle the e-toll debt.
Speaking to the media after the Sopa, Msimanga said he was giving Makhura until August to "come clean" on the issue of e-tolls.
"By the end of August if there is nothing that's concrete that he is putting on the table on the issue of e-tolls, we are going to expose their lies," said Msimanga.
[WATCH] We will expose the ANC’s lies on the #eTolls issue. #GPSOPA19 pic.twitter.com/sBnuiE5mHO— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) July 1, 2019
Msimanga described the Sopa as a "plan of a plan".
[WATCH] A short reaction on #GPSOPA2019 pic.twitter.com/KBMsr7nqK9— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) July 1, 2019
In a series of tweets, he criticised Makhura's speech, stating that many of the initiatives announced on Monday had been contained in the premier's inaugural speech in 2014 and had merely been repackaged.
This #GPSOPA19 highlighted that the ANC has not been living in the same province as the millions of residents who have received sub-standard services under his watch over the past five years.— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) July 1, 2019
The fact is that many of the initiatives announced in today’s #GPSOPA19 are those of the Premiers inaugural speech in 2014, just repackaged.— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) July 1, 2019
The premiers’s speech was peppered with numerous catchwords and very few tangible action steps. #GPSOPA19— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) July 1, 2019
Premier Makhura is still silent on #eTolls, which gives credence to the fact that this issue was used as an electioneering tool.— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) July 1, 2019
We need action now, no more meetings.
The fact that all MECs still have 100 days to formulate plans for their respective departments highlights that there are still no plans in place to change the fortunes of the people of Gauteng. #GPSOPA19— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) July 1, 2019
Many of the economic successes touted by the Premier are simply the result of the private sector weathering the storm of ANC economic instability.— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) July 1, 2019
They have little to do with government intervention. That is the truth. #GPSOPA19
The people of Gauteng have put this ANC administration on a short lease.— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) July 1, 2019
They will have little leeway to continue to treat citizens with the disdain that has become the hallmark of ANC governance.#GPSOPA19