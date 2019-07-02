Faith Muthambi's track record speaks volumes: ANC MPs

"With respect to the honourable member, I do not believe that she's suitable for the position and I do not think she is suitable to represent what I think the president of SA is attempting to achieve in his new dawn.

"I think this portfolio committee and any other committee in parliament should elect people to positions of seniority and responsibility that uphold the dignity and credibility of this parliament.

"It's incumbent for all of us to prove to the people of SA that we're serious about what we want to achieve and people of questionable character should not be holding senior position in this house," said Hoosen, who proceeded to nominate himself.