How John Steenhuisen plans to remove parliament’s 'problematic' ANC members

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has revealed how his party plans to ensure it will be properly represented in the National Assembly.

This after he branded the ANC’s nominees for committee chairpersons in parliament as alleged "wolves in shepherd's’ clothing" on Monday.

Last month, the ruling party announced the names of members it wanted as committee chairs in the two houses of parliament, the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP)

Among them was Bongani Bongo as chairperson of the portfolio on home affairs and Mosebenzi Zwane as the chairperson of the portfolio on transport.