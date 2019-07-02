Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former minister of transport Ben Martins testifies

02 July 2019 - 10:01 By timeslive

Ben Martins, the former minister of transport, will be giving testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday.

Chief of Air Navigation Services Hennie Marais is also expected to testify.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Former SA Airways general manager Mathulwane Emily Mpshe testified on Monday.

Her testimony focused on how staff of the national carrier were allegedly forced to adhere to "questionable" instructions.

The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is looking into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.

READ MORE

State capture inquiry expected to hear about SAA's dubious instructions to staff

Allegations that SAA staff faced pressure to comply with dubious instructions, how the airline's board micromanaged tenders and how employees were ...
Politics
1 day ago

State capture: Dudu Myeni 'issued orders' at SAA on whom to appoint and discipline

Dudu Myeni and her right-hand woman, Yakhe Kwinana, allegedly interfered in senior appointments at SAA, using their influence as board members ...
Politics
21 hours ago

State capture: Dudu Myeni ordered R85m SAA contract be given to company of which she was board member

Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni allegedly ordered that a lucrative catering contract be given to a company whose board she ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | State capture: Former minister of transport Ben Martins testifies Politics
  2. How John Steenhuisen plans to remove parliament’s 'problematic' ANC members Politics
  3. Makhura talks tough, and his executive have their work cut out Politics
  4. Premature to discipline Gordhan now, Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane Politics
  5. State capture: Dudu Myeni ordered R85m SAA contract be given to company of ... Politics

Latest Videos

Sho Madjozi welcomed home after BET Award win
'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
X