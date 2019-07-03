Politics

'Pay your own Bosasa legal fees, Mr President': DA's Mmusi Maimane

03 July 2019 - 12:45 By APHIWE DEKLERK
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to release details of a probe into a R500,000 donation towards President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 presidential campaign.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to release details of a probe into a R500,000 donation towards President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 presidential campaign.
Image: GCIS

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to pay his own legal fees should he decide to challenge the yet-to-be-released public protector report on Bosasa.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to release details of a probe into a R500,000 donation paid towards Ramaphosa's campaign for his ANC presidential bid in 2017.   

Weekend reports suggested that Ramaphosa was already anticipating challenging Mkhwebane's report.

"The president has every right to do so. However, South Africans cannot be expected to pay the legal bill for the president to defend himself against allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and money laundering. 

Claims President Cyril Ramaphosa is being investigated for money-laundering bizarre: CR17

Reports which suggest that President Cyril Ramaphosa and the CR17 campaign were being investigated for money-laundering were bizarre, said a former ...
Politics
1 week ago

"We contend that Ramaphosa would be required by law to pay for such legal action from his own pocket as he would be litigating in his personal capacity," Maimane said in a statement.

Maimane is the main complainant in the matter, after he initially asked Ramaphosa about the donation during a question-and-answer session.

"I have today approached President Ramaphosa in writing, requesting an undertaking that he will not use any public money to fund his legal action. 

"In particular, the president must reassure South Africans that he does not intend to use the services of the state attorney or cause the state attorney to pay legal practitioners on his behalf relating to this matter," said Maimane.

In his letter to Ramaphosa, Maimane said if the facts around the donation were correct, the money would have been donated to him in his private capacity and not as deputy president of the country, a position he occupied at the time.

"SA is fast running out of money. We cannot afford to hand millions of rands to the president to fight his personal legal battles," added Maimane.

MORE

'Prepare yourselves for President DD Mabuza' - Malema sends out warning over Ramaphosa investigation

EFF leader Julius Malema has cautioned that deputy president David Mabuza may well be the incoming president if President Cyril Ramaphosa is fingered ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Gwede Mantashe takes aim at Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Twitter sure took notice

Twitter has accused ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe of "protecting his bread" by calling PP Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into Ramaphosa's ...
Politics
5 days ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into Bosasa donation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded a notice by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane stating he was implicated in her Bosasa investigation.
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Pay your own Bosasa legal fees, Mr President': DA's Mmusi Maimane Politics
  2. New justice minister Ronald Lamola to digitise SA's paper-laden courts Politics
  3. Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini's annual imbizo to include women for first time Politics
  4. Julius Malema calls out Ramaphosa for treating Pravin Gordhan like 'a god' Politics
  5. 'EFF entourage' sipped French champagne at luxury villa: Report Politics

Latest Videos

Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
'I wish he died a violent death': Siam Lee's mom speaks of murder suspect's ...
X