'Pay your own Bosasa legal fees, Mr President': DA's Mmusi Maimane

"We contend that Ramaphosa would be required by law to pay for such legal action from his own pocket as he would be litigating in his personal capacity," Maimane said in a statement.

Maimane is the main complainant in the matter, after he initially asked Ramaphosa about the donation during a question-and-answer session.

"I have today approached President Ramaphosa in writing, requesting an undertaking that he will not use any public money to fund his legal action.

"In particular, the president must reassure South Africans that he does not intend to use the services of the state attorney or cause the state attorney to pay legal practitioners on his behalf relating to this matter," said Maimane.

In his letter to Ramaphosa, Maimane said if the facts around the donation were correct, the money would have been donated to him in his private capacity and not as deputy president of the country, a position he occupied at the time.

"SA is fast running out of money. We cannot afford to hand millions of rands to the president to fight his personal legal battles," added Maimane.