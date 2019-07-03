Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture hears evidence from former justice DG

03 July 2019 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE

The state capture commission is set to hear testimony from former justice and constitutional development director-general Nonkululeko Sindane.

During his testimony on Tuesday at the Zondo commission, former transport minister Ben Martins denied having prior knowledge of the Gupta family's plan to land a privately chartered plane at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in April 2013.


"No one approached me on the Waterkloof landing issue," Martins claimed.

He further went on to claim that he became aware of the landing when an Air Traffic Navigation Services official called to inform him that a plane – which took off from India's Indira Gandhi International Airport – had entered SA's airspace without permission.

The commission will also hear testimony from the chief of the SA Air Force Fabian Zimpande Msimang, the command post officer at the landing Thabo Ntshisi, as well as the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) senior foreign assistant William Matjila. 

