Ndabeni-Abrahams would rather quit than give blank cheque to bankrupt SABC

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has told parliament she's prepared to quit her job rather than give the cash-strapped SABC a loan guarantee while it does not have a solid turnaround strategy.

Ndabeni-Abrahams dropped the bombshell during a meeting between public entities within her department and parliament's portfolio committee on communications, at which she had a heated exchange with DA MP Phumzile van Damme.

Van Damme accused Ndabeni-Abrahams of being "flippant" about the SABC's cash crunch, arguing that it had, up to now, taken her department and the national treasury six months to approve or reject the public broadcaster's loan guarantee application.

The SABC currently owes suppliers about R1.9bn, while it struggles to continue paying salaries. Its buildings now pose an occupational health and safety risk to its employees after years of no maintenance due to lack of money.

Under pressure from Van Damme, Ndabeni-Abrahams said she would rather step down from cabinet than give money to the SABC when she did not know how it would be spent.

Van Damme also raised a leaked letter Ndabeni-Abrahams wrote to the SABC board last year, in which she threatened to stop talking to the board unless it dropped plans to retrench hundreds of workers at Auckland Park in Johannesburg.

"Indeed I did say that I will not be a shareholder that goes and asks for money while I don't know what the money is going to be used for," the minister told MPs.

"If the honourable member feels that's unministerial and disrespectful, I might as well step down from the position because if I come to parliament and make a request for funds on behalf of the department and the entity, I've got to take responsibility fully on how the money is going to be utilised.

"And as much as I said that in a letter, SABC will tell you, honourable member, I did not stop engaging with them, as much as I said that in the letter."

Ndabeni-Abrahams said another meeting to discuss the SABC's loan guarantee application with the national treasury was due to take place on Thursday.

A treasury agency, the Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC), has now taken over the development of a turnaround plan for the SABC after government grew unhappy with what the national broadcaster's top brass had presented.

Omega Shelembe, the deputy director-general of state-owned companies' (SOC) oversight in Ndabeni-Abrahams' department, said they wanted an SABC turnaround strategy that responded to a changed broadcast environment.

"You need to be persuaded that the turnaround plan is credible and workable. So in our assessment of the turnaround plan, we had concerns."