Mzansi divided by extreme lengths journo went to for 'EFF villa' story

04 July 2019 - 11:07 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Alaister Russell

If you thought journalism was glamorous, think again!

Social media was divided on Wednesday, following a report which showed the lengths to which journalist Marianne Thamm went for a story.

The report, published by Daily Maverick on Wednesday, questioned whether an EFF entourage quaffed bottles of French champagne while racking up a R60,000 bill at a luxury villa in Camps Bay when it travelled to Cape Town for the state of the nation address (Sona).

Thamm went through the contents of rubbish bags, in which she allegedly found used and unused condoms, empty bottles of expensive liquor and H&M receipts, a store the EFF once boycotted after its "coolest monkey in the jungle" advert sparked controversy.

There was also allegedly a business-class SAA ticket stub and a reservation made by Larry Mavunda, bodyguard of party leader Julius Malema, the report said. 

Many questioned the motive behind the report, asking why the trash of other parties went unchecked. Others defended the article, saying the EFF's "spending" highlighted hypocrisy.

Here are some of the top reactions:

