This is the man accused of making the Guptas’ Waterkloof landing happen

Evidence has placed former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane at the centre of allegations surrounding the Gupta family’s controversial Waterkloof Air Force Base landing.

This evidence was delivered at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.



The family landed a privately chartered plane at the military airport in April 2013, with guests using the facility to attend a lavish wedding.

Testimonies by Command Centre Flight Post officer Thabo Ntshisi and former director-general of the justice and constitutional development department Nonkululeko Sindane alleged that Koloane was one of the main facilitators who allowed the flight to land at the restricted military base.



