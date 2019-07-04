WATCH LIVE | State capture: Dirco's William Matjila testifies
04 July 2019 - 09:34
The state capture commission is set to hear testimony from the department of international relations and cooperation's (Dirco) senior foreign affairs assistant William Matjila on Thursday.
Also expected to testify are Lt Derrick Mbuyiselo Mgwebi and Lt-Gen Msimang.
Former justice and constitutional development director-general Nonkululeko Sindane took the stand on Wednesday.
During his testimony on Tuesday at the Zondo commission, former transport minister Ben Martins denied having prior knowledge of the Gupta family's plan to land a privately chartered plane at Tshwane's Waterkloof Air Force Base in April 2013.
