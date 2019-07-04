Politics

Will mayors Herman Mashaba and Stevens Mokgalapa see their work to fruition?

DA rejection of EFF demands may affect its control of Johannesburg, Tshwane

04 July 2019 - 08:21 By Kgothatso Madisa
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
The DA is bracing itself for the possibility of losing two Gauteng metros following a fallout with the EFF.

This was confirmed by the DA’s federal executive chairperson, James Selfe, in an interview with the Sowetan newspaper.

This week, the EFF announced that it would no longer be voting with the DA in the Johannesburg and Tshwane metros.

The DA rejected EFF demands, which included becoming full coalition partners and giving up power in Tshwane to the red berets.

“We have made peace with that [losing power] ... one of the scenarios that is possible is that we lose power in those municipalities and we go back to being opposition,” the Sowetan quoted Selfe as saying.

None of the political parties have outright majority in the two most sought-after metros in the country.

- See the full report in today's Sowetan newspaper

