ANCYL leader Collen Maine resigns as an MP

Embattled ANCYL president Collen Maine has resigned as a member of parliament.

Maine told TimesLIVE that he was leaving parliament due to "private matters", but he wouldn't elaborate or discuss his future plans.

"I'm going nowhere," he said.

Maine was sworn in alongside all newly elected members of the National Assembly on May 22.

Because of his seniority in the ANC, there were expectations that he would be named among President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive or, at the very least, be given a senior position in parliament. But that did not happen.

Instead, the party deployed him as an ordinary member of the public service and administration portfolio committee.