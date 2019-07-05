EFF calls for Ramaphosa to fire Gordhan with immediate effect

President Cyril Ramaphosa must fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan from his cabinet with immediate effect for his role in the establishment of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue unit".

This call was made by the Economic Freedom Fighters on Friday following the finding by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that the setting up of the unit, approved by Gordhan, was in violation of the constitution.

Mkhwebane found that only the president of the country had powers to sign off on such an intelligence-gathering unit.

The EFF also called on national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla Sitole to implement the public protector’s remedial action.

She said Sitole must investigate the criminal conduct of Gordhan, former deputy commissioner of Sars Ivan Pillay, and officials involved in the Sars intelligence unit, for violating the constitution.

“Failure to do so will prompt the EFF to approach courts to enforce this binding remedial action,” the EFF said on Friday.