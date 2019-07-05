Premier declares war on inadequate healthcare, unemployment in province 'living in the past'

In further bettering the healthcare system in line with his vision of making sure there were enough ambulances, as “our people die while waiting”, Saul announced that families of patients who were picked up by ambulances would be able to monitor them through their mobile devices.

A first for the country, this system would likely be introduced in other provinces should it work seamlessly.

“I am also pleased to announce that a computer-aided ambulance dispatch system will be operationalised in the call centres in Kimberley and Upington. This will ensure that we automate and modernise the communication systems to improve the response time of ambulances,” said Saul, adding that the system would work like Uber did.

He said the lack of relations between the government and private sector was one of the leading causes of unemployment.

“Doors of private sector to provide opportunities to young people have been closed for far too long in our province. It is therefore critical to create a platform for engaging every sector, aimed at collaborative partnerships to unleash and drive a massive skills revolution in our province,” he said.

According to Saul, 54% of households in the Northern Cape lived in poverty, something which kept him awake at night.

“It should be clear that we have to rapidly increase our efforts to fight these devastating challenges. In fact, we should declare a full-scale war against poverty and unemployment that rob so many of our Northern Cape people of their dignity and keep them in the shackles of economic bondage.

“There can be no dignity for a father or mother who cannot provide for the most basic needs of their children and families. How does a father look at his child when he returns empty handed from standing on the corner of Schmidtsdrift Road for the whole day, without any success of finding a “piece job” so as to take home a bag of mealie meal or a loaf of bread for his children to have something to eat?"

Saul said he would create and lead a war room tasked with fighting unemployment. This war room would be fully functional by October. It would, among other things, identify people’s skills and find suitable jobs for them.

