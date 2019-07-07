Politics

Twarring comrades must 'sit down and talk': Cyril Ramaphosa

07 July 2019 - 00:00 By APHIWE DEKLERK and RANJENI MUNUSAMY
President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly rebuked Tito Mboweni and David Makhura for their twar.
President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly rebuked Tito Mboweni and David Makhura for their twar.
Image: Elizabeth Sejake

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will face angry Gauteng ANC comrades over his twitter spat with premier David Makhura on e-Tolls. 

Mboweni has confirmed that he was invited by the party in Gauteng to discuss their disagreement over e-Tolls. President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly rebuked Mboweni and Makhura for taking their disagreement on the matter to social media in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Most read

  1. Twarring comrades must 'sit down and talk': Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  2. EFF calls for Ramaphosa to fire Gordhan with immediate effect Politics
  3. Gordhan won't take Mkhwebane's 'rogue unit' report lying down Politics
  4. Premier declares war on inadequate healthcare, unemployment in province 'living ... Politics
  5. Public protector makes damning finding against Pravin Gordhan over 'rogue unit' Politics

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X