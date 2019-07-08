IN SNAPS | The EFF served up revolutionary razzmatazz at the Durban July
The EFF leadership joined thousands of party lovers who flocked to the coast for the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday, proving they're not all about politics, they slay fashion, too.
Serving revolutionary razzmatazz, party leader Julius Malema, his wife, Mantwa Matlala Malema, deputy president Floyd Shivambu and secretary-general Godrich Gardee all joined the glam squad.
Taking to Instagram to confirm their presence at the event, Malema shared pictures and captioned them: "It's not a rumour, we're really here."
Here are snaps of the squad.
They don't just do overalls, they do suits, too
Squad goals
Can Anc president and SG share a moment like our CIC @Julius_S_Malema n SG @GardeeGodrich pic.twitter.com/guWBBTC3M9— CORPORAL THE GREAT (@rixakangoveni) July 6, 2019
Brotherhood
@dailymaverick and @PaulivW here's a story for you. Our leadership @Julius_S_Malema and @GardeeGodrich were at #DurbanJuly surely this will make you to salivate pic.twitter.com/yZzCYiPbVs— Pan Africanist (@panafricanist90) July 6, 2019
Couple goals
We are also here, it’s not a rumor. pic.twitter.com/Mu3MuOjhSQ— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 6, 2019