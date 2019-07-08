July 10 is D-Day for decision on whether Zandile Gumede can resume work

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has said that come Wednesday a decision will be made public on whether embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede will resume office.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said on Monday that the team investigating allegations into a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender, in which Gumede as well as 62 other councillors were implicated, would need to look into Gumede's bail conditions and whether they would allow her to effectively do her job as mayor.

"The team investigating will need to look into the bail conditions and how they affect the operations that Zandile will have to undertake as a mayor. As soon as that is presented to the provincial working committee, which will then have to go to the provincial executive committee for a decision as to whether she comes back to work or not."